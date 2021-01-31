UConn defeats DePaul 100-67

Christyn Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Paige Bueckers added 22 points and personal-best 10 assists, and No. 3 UConn bounced back from a rare loss to beat No. 17 DePaul 100-67.

The Huskies (11-1, 9-0 Big East) haven't dropped consecutive games in 28 years.

And they weren't about to let it happen this time, after losing at No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday.

UConn used a dominant second quarter to build a 14-point halftime lead.

The Huskies remained in control the rest of the way and improved to 19-1 all-time against DePaul (9-4, 6-2) -- 19-0 under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.

Sonya Morris scored 19 for DePaul.