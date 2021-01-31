Expand / Collapse search

UConn defeats DePaul 100-67

By AP Reporter
Published 
DePaul
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Christyn Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Paige Bueckers added 22 points and personal-best 10 assists, and No. 3 UConn bounced back from a rare loss to beat No. 17 DePaul 100-67.

The Huskies (11-1, 9-0 Big East) haven't dropped consecutive games in 28 years.

And they weren't about to let it happen this time, after losing at No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday.

UConn used a dominant second quarter to build a 14-point halftime lead.

The Huskies remained in control the rest of the way and improved to 19-1 all-time against DePaul (9-4, 6-2) -- 19-0 under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.

Sonya Morris scored 19 for DePaul.

Shedd reopens to visitors for the first time since November

The Shedd Aquarium is welcoming back visitors starting Saturday for the first time since November.