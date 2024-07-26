UIC athletic director Michael Lipitz leaves for AD position at A-10 program

UIC is now looking for new athletic leadership.

Illinois-Chicago director of athletics Michael Lipitz left the university for the same position at George Washington University, UIC announced in a press release on Friday.

Lipitz, most recently, oversaw the hiring of Rob Ehsan as its head men's basketball coach after dismissing Luke Yaklich.

Lipitz also oversaw UIC's move from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference.

"It has been an honor to serve the UIC community as director of intercollegiate athletics for the past five years," Lipitz said in a statement. "Together, we helped our scholar-athletes achieve the best academic results in school history, generated record levels of financial support to benefit our scholar-athletes and teams, elevated our competitive profile by securing membership in the Missouri Valley Conference, and made a meaningful impact on our campus and Chicagoland communities. My family and I are grateful for the friends and colleagues that have made this chapter of our lives in Chicago so special. We will be forever Flames."

The program offered its thanks to Lipitz for the developments he's brought to UIC, especially within the women's basketball program.

"On behalf of the UIC community, I want to extend my gratitude to Michael for his dedication and many contributions to our Athletics programs," UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda said in a statement. "Under his leadership, UIC made a historic move to the Missouri Valley Conference which will leave an indelible mark on our teams for years to come. He has also been a staunch advocate for the academic excellence of our student-athletes, resulting in outstanding academic performance and personal growth. We wish him all the best in his new position."