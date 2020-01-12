UIC upsets Wright State 76-72

article

Michael Diggins scored 20 points and Marcus Ottey made two free throws with 11 seconds left to help Illinois-Chicago hold off Wright State 76-72.

Diggins sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Flames (7-12, 2-4 Horizon League), who handed the Raiders (15-4, 5-1) their first conference loss.

Bill Wampler topped Wright State with 16 points, while Louden Love pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his third straight double-double and seventh of the season.