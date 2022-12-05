University of Chicago men's soccer teams wins first NCAA title

As fans celebrate the World Cup, Chicago celebrates its own soccer champion.

On Monday, the University of Chicago men's team showed off their National Championship trophy.

The soccer team claimed their first National Championship in 75 years, and their female coach also is making a name for herself.

The Maroons beat Williams College on Saturday 2-0. This is also a big win for their head coach, Julianne Sitch.

In her first year as head coach for the men’s soccer team, she has become the first ever female coach to win a men’s soccer championship at the college level.

The university leaders congratulated the team and the coaching staff at a ceremony this afternoon.

Coach Sitch says she gives credit to those that have come before her, but also knows little eyes are watching.

"Definitely hope it inspires young woman, and young little girls continue to dream big. But also I really hope it inspires young gentlemen, that they can continue to dream and go after the things that they want to go after as well. So as much as I think it's great for young woman, I also think it's really important for young men and little boys to see this as well," Sitch said.

No rest for this team, as they begin training again on Tuesday. All players will return next year except six seniors.