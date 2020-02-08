UT Rio Grande Valley 75, Chicago State 64

article

Lesley Varner II made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 23 points and UT Rio Grande Valley handed Chicago State its 15th straight loss, 75-64 on Saturday.

Jordan Jackson scored 14 points and Javon Levi added 10 with eight assists for UTRGV (9-14, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference), which has won three straight.

Quinton Johnson II scored 10 points.

Andrew Lewis scored 22 points and Xavier Johnson added 13 with four assists for the Cougars (4-21, 0-10), who had 22 turnovers and shot 39% (19 of 43) from the field.

Amir Gholizadeh had nine points.