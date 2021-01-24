Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Lake County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:00 AM CST, Kenosha County

Valparaiso rallies past Illinois State 70-66

By AP Reporter
Published 
Valparaiso
Associated Press

NORMAL, Ill. - Ben Krikke scored a career-high 25 points plus 15 rebounds as Valparaiso rallied past Illinois State 70-66.

Krikke and Daniel Sackey scored back-to-back layups around an Illinois State miss, pushing Valparaiso into the lead for good, 67-64 with 1:17 to play.

The Crusaders outscored the Redbirds 7-2 in the final 99 seconds. Sackey had 16 points and eight assists for Valparaiso.

Eron Gordon and Donovan Clay scored nine points apiece. DJ Horne had 20 points and five steals for the Redbirds. Antonio Reeves added 18 points. Howard Fleming Jr. scored nine.

