Valparaiso rallies past Illinois State 70-66

Ben Krikke scored a career-high 25 points plus 15 rebounds as Valparaiso rallied past Illinois State 70-66.

Krikke and Daniel Sackey scored back-to-back layups around an Illinois State miss, pushing Valparaiso into the lead for good, 67-64 with 1:17 to play.

The Crusaders outscored the Redbirds 7-2 in the final 99 seconds. Sackey had 16 points and eight assists for Valparaiso.

Eron Gordon and Donovan Clay scored nine points apiece. DJ Horne had 20 points and five steals for the Redbirds. Antonio Reeves added 18 points. Howard Fleming Jr. scored nine.



