Veteran slugger picks up option with Chicago Cubs; team declines pitcher's club option: Reports

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly begun to see some personnel decisions come to light at the start of the offseason.

According to ESPN, Cubs' outfielder Cody Bellinger has picked up his player option for next season and will remain in Chicago.

Cubs declined pitcher Drew Smyly's option, according to Jon Heyman.

Bellinger's player option was worth $27.5 million player option for the 2025 season. Smyly's option was worth $10 million.

In 2024, Bellinger batted .266 with 18 home runs, 78 RBI and 137 hits. Bellinger finished the first year of a three-year, fully guaranteed $80 million contract he signed with the Cubs before the 2024 season.

Smyly recorded a 4-8 record, a 3.84 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 appearances. Smyly has been a Cub since the 2022 season.