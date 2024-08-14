How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears return home for the first time since New Year's Eve in 2023.

When the Cincinnati Bengals come to town and will play the Bears just two days after a joint practice between the two teams.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Bengals on Saturday, which is the Bears' only preseason home game.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Bengals right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals start time

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

For the second week in a row, the Bears will take on a team they're trying to emulate. The Bengals come to town with an elite quarterback and a team built around that quarterback. The Bears, trying to do the same with Caleb Williams, will get a look at the Bengals like they did with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals starters won't play on Saturday, meaning the Bears' best lessons will come Thursday with the joint practice between both teams. Still, Saturday is another chance for the Bears' fringe roster players to get playing time and prove they deserve a roster spot.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule