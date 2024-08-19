How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears will close the preseason by returning to where they get their inspiration from.

In their fourth and final preseason game, the Bears will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, which is where Bears general manager Ryan Poles helped build a dynasty before being tasked to build a winner in Chicago.

The last time the Bears went to Kansas City, they were demolished in Week 3 by the eventual Super Bowl Champions 41-10.

Here's how to watch the Bears final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Bills right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs start time

Date: Thuesday, Aug. 22

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 7:20 CDT

The Chiefs need no introduction. They have a quarterback the Bears could have had in Patrick Mahomes, as if the Bears fan base needs any reminder. But, this Bears team has Caleb Williams.

It remains to be seen if Williams plays on Thursday, but Williams will get a chance to come face to face with the quarterback that he's been compared to since his college days. Williams might not be able to shake that comparison until he plays a regular season game, which is the next order of business.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule