How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV channel, live stream info, start time
It's Week 4 in the National Football League, and the Chicago Bears are looking to shake off two straight losses.
Here's how to catch the Chicago Bears' Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams:
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 162 or 227
The Bears and Rams will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez will be on the call on FOX, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams start time
Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.
Time: Noon CDT
The Bears will return home after a two-game road trip, hosting the Los Angeles Rams and looking to snap a two-game skid.
Los Angeles features Matthew Stafford, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2022 season, but are sans future Hall of Fame defender Aaron Donald who retired this offseason. In the middle of the Rams' defense are Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, whom the team drafted this offseason.
The Bears are still looking to establish their offensive identity, and will have a chance to do so against a team that has inexperience in the middle of the defense.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Sun., Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m.
- BYE
- Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD