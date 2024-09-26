How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV channel, live stream info, start time

It's Week 4 in the National Football League, and the Chicago Bears are looking to shake off two straight losses.

Here's how to catch the Chicago Bears' Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams:

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 162 or 227

The Bears and Rams will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez will be on the call on FOX, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

The Bears will return home after a two-game road trip, hosting the Los Angeles Rams and looking to snap a two-game skid.

Los Angeles features Matthew Stafford, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 2022 season, but are sans future Hall of Fame defender Aaron Donald who retired this offseason. In the middle of the Rams' defense are Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, whom the team drafted this offseason.

The Bears are still looking to establish their offensive identity, and will have a chance to do so against a team that has inexperience in the middle of the defense.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule