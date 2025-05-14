WATCH: FOX 32's Chicago Football Schedule Release show, analyzing the Chicago Bears 2025 schedule

We'll soon know the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL schedule. It's time to talk about it.

The NFL will release the schedules for every team on Wednesday, and watch the FOX 32 Chicago Football Schedule Release show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Last year, the Bears finished 5-12 in the regular season, last in the NFC North. The Bears did end the season on a high note, upsetting the Green Bay Packers on a walk-off field goal at Lambeau Field.

How to watch FOX 32's Chicago Football Schedule Release Special

Stream: FOX Local or FOX 32 Chicago's Live Stream

TV: WPWR / FOX Chicago + (Channel 50)

YouTube: Click here to watch live on YouTube

Chicago Bears opponent list

Home Games

Lions

Packers

Vikings

Cowboys

Giants

Browns

Steelers

Saints

Road Games

Eagles

Commanders

Ravens

Bengals

49ers

Raiders

Lions

Packers

Vikings

Featured article

When does NFL preseason begin?

The NFL Preseason opens with the NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31.

Preseason games for the rest of the league typically starts the next week.

When is Week 1 of the NFL?

The NFL regular season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

The rest of the league is expected to play that weekend, with the Bears starting their season on Sept. 5, 2025, hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.