WATCH LIVE: Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins preseason game today

The Chicago Bears are back in action today at Soldier Field for their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

To make sure you don't miss the action at noon, watch the Bears live on Fox 32, Chicago's home of the Bears.

Where and when to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Aug. 10

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago's website (in the video player above) and the FOX Local app (available only in the Chicagoland area)

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Bengals right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on the live stream on our website, fox32chicago.com and on the FOX Local live stream. However, viewership on fox32chicago.com and FOX Local will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call on FOX 32, while Jasmine Baker and FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Preseason Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 3: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions