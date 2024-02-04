Watson scores 18 in Loyola Chicago's 76-63 win over Davidson

article

Des Watson scored 18 points as Loyola Chicago beat Davidson 76-63 on Sunday.

Watson also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Ramblers (15-7, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Braden Norris scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Dame Adelekun shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Wildcats (12-9, 2-6) were led by Grant Huffman, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Reed Bailey also scored 23 points for Davidson.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 5:17 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

The score was 34-29 at halftime, with Sheldon Edwards racking up six points.

Watson scored 15 points in the second half to help Loyola secure the victory.

