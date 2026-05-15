Way-too-early Chicago Bears 2026 season predictions from FOX Chicago
The Chicago Bears' 2026 schedule is finally here. That means it's time to do the one thing that just makes sense.
Predict everything before training camp.
Here are some way-too-early predictions about the Bears' 2026 season from FOX Chicago.
Cassie Carlson - Lead sports anchor
I'm overly confident and optimistic. Ask me again in August.
Bears Final Record: 12-5.
Roger Blanco - Sports producer
Is it even a question if the Bears win on Christmas Day?
The Bears are giving Chicagoans the best Christmas present and will make NFC title Game. Lock of the century.
Bears Final Record: 13-4
Sean O'Heir - Vice President of News Content and Programming
Week 1: @ Carolina - Win
Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win
Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss
Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win
Week 5: @ Green Bay - Loss
Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win
Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Win
Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Win
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win
Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Loss
Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Loss. (50/50)
Week 14: @ Miami - Win
Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Win
Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - loss
Week 17: vs. Detroit - Win
Week 18: @ Minnesota - Win
Bears Final Record: 13-4
Joe Tidei - Sports producer
Week 1: @ Carolina - Win
Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win
Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss
Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win
Week 5: @ Green Bay - Loss
Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win
Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Win
Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Win
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win
Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Loss
Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Win
Week 14: @ Miami - Loss
Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Loss
Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - Win
Week 17: vs. Detroit - Win
Week 18: @ Minnesota - Loss
The Bears get a Wild Card berth and lose in the NFC Championship Game.
Bears Final Record: 10-7
Cody King - Digital Producer
Week 1: @ Carolina - Win
Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win
Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss
Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win
Week 5: @ Green Bay - Win
Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win
Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Loss
Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Win
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win
Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Win
Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Win
Week 14: @ Miami - Loss
Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Loss
Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - Win
Week 17: vs. Detroit - Loss
Week 18: @ Minnesota - Win
Bears Final Record: 11-6
Chris Kwiecinski - Digital Sports Producer
I agree with Cassie. Ask me again in August when we've seen this team get put through Ben Johnson's training camp.
But, how can you not be optimistic? The secondary has a chance to be better. The coaching staff clearly understands the issues with the pass rush and is putting it on themselves to fix it. Caleb Williams in Year 2 of Johnson's tutelage is going to mean better offense and more excitement.
Still, in the spirit of it all: The Bears are a Wild Card team in 2026. I'll stop there. You can't make me predict the playoffs.
Week 1: @ Carolina - Win
Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win
Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss
Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win
Week 5: @ Green Bay - Loss
Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win
Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Win
Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Loss
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win
Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Loss
Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Loss
Week 14: @ Miami - Win
Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Loss
Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - Win
Week 17: vs. Detroit - Win
Week 18: @ Minnesota - Win
Bears Final Record: 10-7