Way-too-early Chicago Bears 2026 season predictions from FOX Chicago

The Chicago Bears' 2026 schedule is finally here. That means it's time to do the one thing that just makes sense.

Predict everything before training camp.

Here are some way-too-early predictions about the Bears' 2026 season from FOX Chicago.

Cassie Carlson - Lead sports anchor

I'm overly confident and optimistic. Ask me again in August.

Bears Final Record: 12-5.

Roger Blanco - Sports producer

Is it even a question if the Bears win on Christmas Day?

The Bears are giving Chicagoans the best Christmas present and will make NFC title Game. Lock of the century.

Bears Final Record: 13-4

Sean O'Heir - Vice President of News Content and Programming

Week 1: @ Carolina - Win

Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss

Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win

Week 5: @ Green Bay - Loss

Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win

Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Win

Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Win

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win

Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Loss

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Loss. (50/50)

Week 14: @ Miami - Win

Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Win

Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - loss

Week 17: vs. Detroit - Win

Week 18: @ Minnesota - Win

Bears Final Record: 13-4

Joe Tidei - Sports producer

Week 1: @ Carolina - Win

Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss

Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win

Week 5: @ Green Bay - Loss

Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win

Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Win

Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Win

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win

Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Loss

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Win

Week 14: @ Miami - Loss

Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Loss

Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - Win

Week 17: vs. Detroit - Win

Week 18: @ Minnesota - Loss

The Bears get a Wild Card berth and lose in the NFC Championship Game.

Bears Final Record: 10-7

Cody King - Digital Producer

Week 1: @ Carolina - Win

Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss

Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win

Week 5: @ Green Bay - Win

Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win

Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Loss

Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Win

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win

Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Win

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Win

Week 14: @ Miami - Loss

Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Loss

Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - Win

Week 17: vs. Detroit - Loss

Week 18: @ Minnesota - Win

Bears Final Record: 11-6

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Chris Kwiecinski - Digital Sports Producer

I agree with Cassie. Ask me again in August when we've seen this team get put through Ben Johnson's training camp.

But, how can you not be optimistic? The secondary has a chance to be better. The coaching staff clearly understands the issues with the pass rush and is putting it on themselves to fix it. Caleb Williams in Year 2 of Johnson's tutelage is going to mean better offense and more excitement.

Still, in the spirit of it all: The Bears are a Wild Card team in 2026. I'll stop there. You can't make me predict the playoffs.

Week 1: @ Carolina - Win

Week 2: vs. Minnesota - Win

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday) - Loss

Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Win

Week 5: @ Green Bay - Loss

Week 6: @ Atlanta - Win

Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday) - Win

Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday) - Loss

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night) - Loss

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans - Win

Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day) - Loss

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville - Loss

Week 14: @ Miami - Win

Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday) - Loss

Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day) - Win

Week 17: vs. Detroit - Win

Week 18: @ Minnesota - Win

Bears Final Record: 10-7