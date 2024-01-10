Artis White, Western Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 95-90 in OT

B. Artis White scored 25 points, including six in the overtime, as Western Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 95-90 on Tuesday night.

Artis White was 8-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (6-9, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Seth Hubbard scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 15, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Javonte Brown had 16 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 11 from the foul line.

The Huskies (6-9, 0-3) were led in scoring by David Coit, who finished with 32 points and 10 assists. Northern Illinois also got 14 points from Xavier Amos. In addition, Quaran McPherson finished with 12 points.

White and NIU’s Ethan Butler traded three-point plays before White made two free throws, Max Burton made a layup and Ja’Vaughn Hannah added two foul shots to cap a 9-3 spurt and make it 92-86 with 34 seconds to play.

Brown scored 12 points in the first half and Western Michigan went into the break trailing 48-33. After trailing by nine points in the second half, the Broncos went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 76-76 with 1:47 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Hubbard scored 14 second-half points, including a layup with 10 second left that made it 79-78 with 24 seconds left in regulation.

McPherson made 1-of-2 free throws to tie it 14 seconds later and White missed a potential winning 3 at the buzzer.