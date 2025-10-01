What time is the Chicago Cubs first pitch? What to know about Cubs-Padres NL Wild Card Game 3

It’s now or never for the Chicago Cubs.

Either they take their Wild Card series, and set up a best-of-five NL Central playoff grudge match with the Milwaukee Brewers, or they fall to the Padres, evoke memories of 1984 and watch their season end prematurely.

Here’s what you need to know about the Cubs’ NL Wild Card winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday vs. San Diego.

When will the Cubs play?

Since the Yankees rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox to force a decisive Game 3 and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 to move on to the NL Division series, the Cubs will now take on the Padres in the late afternoon.

First pitch for Game 3 of the Cubs vs. Padres will be at 4:08 P.M. on Thursday.

There was a scenario where the Cubs would play at 6:38 P.M. if all the other Wild Card series had concluded on Wednesday. There was also a scenario where the Cubs would play at 2:08 for the third-straight day had all the Wild Card series needed a third game to decide.

Instead, the Red Sox and Yankees will take the primetime slot at 7:08 P.M.

Cubs won't waver in their resolve

The Cubs were in a much different mood on Wednesday. They weren’t in a happy mood in the clubhouse after the game, and it’s easy to understand why.

With a chance to clinch the Wild Card round and move on to Milwaukee, they came out flat. Their offense never materialized as they only mustered three hits. A Manny Machado home run gave the Padres the energy, and Mason Miller was dominant as he shut down the Cubs in the later innings.

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was one of the players who spoke after the game, and was clearly discontent.

He’s 0-6 through two games. He knows playoff baseball carries a different feeling.

He’s also confident in the 92-win team that now has its back against the wall in a do-or-die situation.

"We knew this wouldn’t be easy," Crow-Armstrong said. "The boys are going to show up."

Crow-Armstrong said the team won’t have a different approach to Thursday’s series-deciding game. The team is going to enter Wrigley Field and put itself in a position to deliver in front of its home crowd.

Crow-Armstrong’s teammates echoed that sentiment. Pitcher Jameson Tallion said deliverance comes with a patient resolve in the playoffs.

"I know this is cliché. It’s not the answer everyone wants," he said. "But it’s one pitch at a time."

Tomorrow is a new day for the Cubs. In the second half of the season, the Cubs have been shut out four times. Only once have they failed to follow up a shut-out loss with a win.

"We’ll come back tomorrow and take it to them," Crow-Armstrong said.

Taillon to take over in Game 3

In that do-or-die game, the Cubs will pit Taillon against former Cubs ace Yu Darvish.

Tallion rallied back from a right calf strain and a groin strain that caused him to miss time. The calf strain forced him to miss the most time, but he’s shown promise since he returned from that initial injury.

Taillon pitched two starts after coming back from his calf strain before going back on the injured list with a groin strain, which caused him to miss about a week and a half. In the six starts he’s pitched since returning from that calf injury, he’s allowed six earned runs in 34.1 innings pitched.

"For me, I know I have good command," Taillon said. "I think for me, I know it’s the pitches I want."

That command needs to be on point Thursday. There won’t be another chance for the Cubs. They need to win Thursday, or a promising season screeches to a halt.

Still, Taillon sees the do-or-die start on Thursday as a big moment. Not just for himself, but more for his teammates that could live to revel in a win and fight another day.

"It’s less about me and more about these guys," Tallion said. "I really do love this team, love this city."

Taillon has pitched in the postseason twice before. He started a game in the ALCS for the Yankees against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run on four hits.

He’s been in big moments before and that experience is showing up for him.

"Every start kind of it has its own life," Tallion said. "You obviously want to go in with some momentum and some confidence. I’ll be ready to go."