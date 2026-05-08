What we heard from Ben Johnson as the Chicago Bears opened rookie minicamp

The veterans will be back soon, but first the Chicago Bears get a chance to find some young stars

Here’s what he heard from Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp.

Why the team waived Zah Frazier

One of the first things Johnson was asked about on Friday was the team’s decision to waive defensive back Zah Frazier.

Frazier did not appear in a game as a rookie during the 2025 season. He missed the year due to personal reasons, and Johnson said Frazier’s trajectory didn’t match where the team needed him to be.

"It's just one of those things when we're looking at the roster, where he's at, where we're at, it was time to part ways," Johnson said.

Frazier was a fifth-round pick out of UTSA in the 2025 NFL Draft and was a prospect that fit what the Bears wanted in a cornerback: long arms with blazing speed.

The Bears took him with the hope defensive backs coach Al Harris would work with him and develop him into a contributor. Now, with Frazier’s release, there’ll be another opening for a player to compete for this offseason.

While the Bears wanted to allow him a chance to make the roster in 2026, the team came to the decision that it might not have been a possibility in 2026 and opted to open the training camp spot for another player.

"We were hopeful, and it wasn't going in that direction," Johnson said. "This trajectory was off, and we decided to go in a different direction."

Staying ahead of the curve

During the NFL Draft, the Bears were open about doing what they could to stay ahead of potential changes in the league when it comes to the game.

If 2025 taught the league anything about Johnson’s offense, it’s that the Bears are ahead of schedule when it comes to using multiple tight ends. This is a stark contrast to some of the offenses in the 2010s that utilized more wide receivers than tight ends.

"Teams have had success with the two-tight end, three-tight end sets," Johnson said. "They kind of always go full circle, it seems like. And it wasn't that long ago that 3 receiver sets were kind of the norm."

The Bears want to attack defenses with their tight ends, led by second-year player Colston Loveland and seventh-year veteran Cole Kmet. Add third-round pick Sam Roush to that list. The Bears have five tight ends participating in rookie minicamp this weekend. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears try and add one or maybe more to the practice squad.

"The more you can look to attack the defense, whether it's you want to give a base defense or you feel comfortable competing against them when they're in their sub-defenses, it's just the flexibility that tight ends give you," Johnson said. "It adds a dimension to your offense."

The name to the Bears' game

There’s a name to the game at Halas Hall, and that’s versatility.

The Bears have preached it before. They’ll continue to preach it now.

If a rookie wants to find a way to claw onto the Bears’ roster, the best way to do it is by showing all of the skills you have.

"With all these guys, the best way to make the roster, if you're not going to be a starter, is to showcase versatility," Johnson said.

Undrafted free agent Caden Bennett is the best example. The Wyoming rookie played right tackle and right guard at college. The Bears are going to ask if he can play both positions and maybe some center in rookie minicamp to see just where he can play.

"Whether that's showing that he can snap the ball or he can bounce outside, the more versatility that we have that are backup offensive line is better off we are," Johnson said.