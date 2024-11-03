What's Caleb Williams status' after he tweaked his ankle at end of Chicago Bears loss?

Breathe easy, Chicago Bears fans. The star quarterback and future of the team says he is fine.

On the final play of the Bears' 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Cardinals hit quarterback Caleb Williams who got up gingerly as time ran out on the game.

Williams completed a six-yard pass on fourth and five, but was twisted down by the Arizona defensive front. Williams got up and walked off the field but had a noticable limp.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he thought Williams tweaked his ankle on the final drive. Williams said he did.

"I landed wrong, just kind of tweaked it," Williams said. "Just tried to just let my body fall so I can just roll with it.

But, Williams said he's fine.

"I'm okay," Williams said.

You don't want your starting quarterback injured in any sense, but an ankle injury is much less devastating than a knee injury. It also occurred in a game where the Bears were firmly out of it. There was no coming back down 29-9 with less than two minutes left.

Eberflus was asked why Williams was still in the game. The head coach said Williams was "Just getting work and timing."

It wasn't Williams' decision to stay in the game, but it's difficult to rationalize why he was in when it just risks injury to him.

"You fight til the end of game," Williams said. "If coach makes a decision like that you have to deal with it."

Williams finished the game 22 of 41 passing for 217 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown, but he also didn't throw an interception.

CBS color analyst Charles Davis, who was working the game, was highly critical of the move.

"I'm sorry, this just does not make sense to me," Davis said. "This is your rookie quarterback ... I don't think he should have been out there for the two minutes."