Where to watch NFL football: Week 3

The Chicago Bears are looking to get back on track, and they'll have to travel one state over for the chance to do it.

Week 3's opponent is the Indianapolis Colts, who are fresh off a loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Here's how to watch the Bears' road test against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV: FOX

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 160 or 382

The Bears and Colts will be broadcast on CBS, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Andrew Catalon will have the play-by-play call with Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty as analysts will have the call on CBS, with AJ Ross reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Time: Noon CDT

It's another game where two young quarterbacks will square off. Caleb Williams will take center stage against Colts' second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Williams is coming off his first-career multi-interception game where he was pressured 36 times. The Bears can't afford that to happen again to their young quarterback as he tries to get into a passing rhythm.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule

Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 27 Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13 Sun., Sept. 22 at Indianapolis Colts CBS 12 p.m. Sun., Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m. BYE Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m. Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m. Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m. Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m. TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD

America’s Game of the Week

Baltimore heads to Dallas in a matchup between two talented teams with legitimate question marks. The Ravens came within inches of beating the Chiefs in Week 1 and then lost to the Raiders by a field goal with 27 seconds remaining.

For a team that could easily be 2-0, avoiding an 0-3 start will be critical. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

"We've got to find our mojo," quarterback Lamar Jackson said after the Ravens' loss on Sunday afternoon. "We've got to find (it), and do what we do, because that's not us at all."

Dallas, meanwhile, embarrassed Cleveland in Week 1 but then struggled in a 44-19 loss to the Saints. The Cowboys had won 16 straight regular-season games at home before being dominated by New Orleans.

"This is adversity. Don't shy from it," the Cowboys' Micah Parsons offered. "I'm happy that I get to see tomorrow because I believe there's a lot of things that need to be fixed."

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.