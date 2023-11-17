White Sox and reliever Matt Foster agree to $750,000, 1-year deal and avoid arbitration

The Chicago White Sox and reliever Matt Foster agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The 28-year-old right-hander missed the season after having Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in April. He is 9-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 108 appearances over three seasons with the White Sox.

All remaining unsigned players on Chicago’s 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for next season.