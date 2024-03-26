Expand / Collapse search

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn surprises children at local hospital ahead of opening day

By FOX 32 News
Published  March 26, 2024 4:44pm CDT
White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn made a trip to La Rabida Childrens Hospital on Tuesday to visit patients and hand out goodies.

CHICAGO - A special surprise was in store for some patients at a Chicago children's hospital on Tuesday.

White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn and his wife made a visit to La Rabida, helping to generate excitement for the upcoming opening day.

During their visit, they distributed toys, hats, and t-shirts to the children, and also took the time to sign autographs.

This initiative was part of a broader outreach effort by Vaughn's new community program.

"I think it's just a great idea to be able to go out and, you know, extend my outreach to the community along with hers. She's very supportive in this," Vaughn expressed.

"Yeah, we started a bit last year, and we're trying to get more into it this year and do more with the community," added Vaughn’s wife.

The White Sox home opener is scheduled for this Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.