White Sox avoid a sweep by beating the Twins 8-0 behind Erick Fedde's first win in 10 months

Erick Fedde pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 10 months as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 8-0 to stave off a series sweep on Wednesday.

Rookie Sam Antonacci went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and a hit by pitch for the White Sox, who took a 4-0 lead in the first on Twins starter Taj Bradley and improved to 33-29 after losing the last two nights.

The White Sox got their 33rd win last season on July 18 and didn't get there in 2024 until Sept. 8.

Fedde (1-5) retired the first 11 batters he faced and didn't allow a hit until consecutive two-out singles in the fifth inning while throwing 61 pitches. The journeyman right-hander, who has switched teams four times in three years, recorded his most recent victory on Aug. 9, 2025, in a start for St. Louis. The 33-year-old Fedde has made eight starts and four bulk relief appearances this season.

Bradley (5-2) failed to finish five innings for the second straight start, his third turn since returning from the injured list with pectoral muscle inflammation. He has allowed 24 runs over 11 starts, including 10 in the first.

Andrew Benintendi had a two-run homer, a single and three walks, and Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run single for the first RBIs of his career for the White Sox, who won for just the third time in their last 11 road games.

Up next

Chicago starts a three-game series at Philadelphia on Friday. LHP Anthony Kay (5-1, 3.77 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox. The Phillies have not announced a starter.

Minnesota hosts Kansas City on Thursday to begin a four-game series. The Twins have yet to name a starter with their rotation depleted by injuries. RHP Seth Lugo (2-4, 3.55 ERA) pitches for the Royals.