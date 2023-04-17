Brawl at White Sox game captured on video, security hardly anywhere to be found

A huge brawl broke out at Saturday's Chicago White Sox game for over two minutes with several spectators involved.

Fists were flying all over the place before a woman was dragged from behind over a row of seats on the first-base side.

One lone security guard attempted to make peace, while another pair of women were throwing haymakers at one another.

Things seemed to settle down for a few seconds, but the fire was reignited when another woman threw a cup at the person who had been dragged over the seats.

She ran around a group of people and tried to attack the person who threw the cup at her, but slipped while getting up the stairs.

All was calm again for a couple of seconds, but one woman grabbed another's hair while trying to walk away from the ruckus. She returned with a hammer fist, and then one man threw a left hook at another.

That's when it got pretty wild once again, with groups of people holding each other back and tackling one another to the steps.

It took well over a minute for other security to finally show up, but they did not do much to break up the fight.

Rather, one fan can be seen clearly directing some fighters where to go.

The hometown Sox won in walk-off fashion, 7-6, in 10 innings over the Baltimore Orioles.

Down a run entering the bottom of the 10th, Yasmani Grandal tied the game with a double, and two batters later, Oscar Colas drove in pinch-runner Seby Zavala for the victory.

