White Sox, Cubs swap pitchers before trade deadline

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs have traded pitchers.

The South Side team on Thursday acquired relief pitcher Ryan Tepera from the North Side in exchange for minor-league pitcher Bailey Horn.

Tepera, who is 33-years-old, is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA, one save, 15 holds, 50 strikeouts, 0,78 WHIP, and just three homeruns allowed in 43 relief appearances with the Cubs.

"Ryan has been an extremely reliable bullpen arm this season and throughout his career," White Sox senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "We are very pleased to add him to our talented and versatile group of relievers."

Tepera initially signed with the Cubs as a free agent in December of 2019 after spending five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Horn, who is 23-years-old, is 2-3 this season with a 5.63 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 14 appearances between Class A Winston-Salem and Class A Kannapolis. He was drafted by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

