White Sox receive 2B Hernandez in trade with Indians

article

The Cleveland Indians are finalizing a trade that will send second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Indians are getting minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington from the White Sox, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are still working through details. The left-hander has pitched in Double-A this season.

ESPN was first to report the agreement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The trading deadline is Friday, when Cleveland opens a three-game series in Chicago.

The 31-year-old Hernandez is in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8 1/2 games. Hernandez is batting .231 this season with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.

Hernandez hit a two-run homer in Cleveland’s 7-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

The Indians have several young middle infielders in their system, including Andrés Giménez, who came over from the New York Mets in the offseason trade of Francisco Lindor.