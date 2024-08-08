White Sox fire Pedro Grifol after a season and a half, and historic struggles

The Chicago White Sox have made a massive change.

The Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol, making the announcement official on Thursday morning.

The team did not immediately name an interim manager.

Grifol has an 89-190 record in his season and a half leading the White Sox. He has a 28-89 record in 2024.

"As we all recognize, our team’s performance this season has been disappointing on many levels," Chris Getz, White Sox senior vice president/general manager, said in a statement. "Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging."

The White Sox are on schedule to break plenty of records this season, and none of them are particularly good.

On Tuesday evening, the Sox snapped a 21-game losing streak against the Oakland A's, which was tied for the longest streak in American League history. Had the Sox kept losing, they would have broken the MLB record for longest losing streak in a season against the Cubs.

Grifol also never had a real chance at success on the Southside, as he was hired in 2022 and the team began selling massively in March 2024.

The results were not there. But, Grifol never had the chance to find those results.

"Unfortunately, the results were not there," Getz said in a statement. "A change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team."