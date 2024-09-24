White Sox GM Chris Getz shares insight into his process of hiring the Sox's next manager

The Chicago White Sox need a permanent manager. Much of this goes to the wayside as the team has been flirting with the major league record for losses in the modern era.

Sox general manager Chris Getz doesn't need a reminder, however.

While he has to endure the team losing in the present day, that hasn't shifted his eyes from the franchise's future. That future starts with hiring a manager.

Getz, speaking before the Sox's series with the Angels of Anaheim, spoke on the team's process for hiring its new manager. There's a chance it'll be a lengthy process. Getz knows this since he's already started.

"I feel really good about the process that we've built out," Getz said. "We've got a long list of candidates and look forward to eventually hiring the next leader for our dugout that's going to represent not only an extension of the front office, but lead our players, lead our organization towards better days ahead."

Any candidate that gets on Getz's list has to be aware, though.

The franchise has lost 100 games or more in the last two seasons. That might not change soon either, as Getz didn't commit to spending a lot in free agency and the farm system contains prospects that have talent but aren't ready for the major leagues.

"We're looking for someone that understands the situation that we're presently in, that is up for the challenge," Getz said. "I'm looking for a partner in this to help lead this organization that comes in different forms. We've built out our criteria. We've looked at the desired outcomes."

One person that's on that list of candidates is White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore.

"I like everything about this organization and I like the opportunity that they've given me," Sizemore said when asked about being in consideration. "I want to be a part of this in any way that I can."

A reason why Sizemore made the cut is because he has commanded the respect of a team that's struggled. In that time, the players never wavered in their respect for him and the overall team struggles never affected Sizemore's temperament.

"The players have responded well," Getz said of Sizemore. "Obviously, they haven't necessarily had the statistical results or anything that has shown up maybe on the win and loss record, but the intent and the effort has been there and that's a testament to both the players and Grady and the coaching staff."

This leads to the timeline.

The White Sox would do well to interview a coach who's going to be in the playoffs. Getz confirmed the playoff structure and schedule would play a part in the interview process.

"We're not rushing into anything," Getz said. "As we reach the end of the season and contact other clubs and working through a permission process, we're going to be able to work at a White Sox pace, obviously at the mercy of other clubs that potentially are in the playoffs, and you want to respect those situations."

Still, Getz knows there needs to be someone in place soon.

"Timeline wise, I would expect certainly at some point late October, early November," he said.