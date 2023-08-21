White Sox owner considering moving team out of Chicago: report

Whether it's been called Comiskey Park, U.S. Cellular Field, or Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox have called 35th Street in Bridgeport "home" for well over a century.

The team's lease here expires in six years, and – according to Crain's Chicago Business – the team's longtime owner Jerry Reinsdorf is pondering a move, and possibly selling the team entirely.

While Guaranteed Rate Field has never garnered the same kind of love as its predecessor – the Old Comiskey – which sat across 35th street from 1910 through 1990, it's still the home field treasured by Sox fans.

"This is a staple," said Sox fan Victoria Vann. "This is historic. Just like the Cubs. It's historic and so you want to make sure this stays."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"There's no other fit for it other than the South Side," said Sox Fan Isaiah Brandon. "The energy. The vibe. The longevity of how long they've been here. Really making an impact on this community and providing an outlet for this neighborhood."

But a new report from Crain's says when the team's lease at Guaranteed Rate expires in six years, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the team somewhere else in the city, out to the suburbs, or perhaps out of town completely, with Nashville, Tennessee a location that's been floated.

Not surprisingly, that headline was not well-received by loyal South Side fans, who were at the ballpark to cheer their team even during a season that's been a struggle.

"I love coming here," said Dave Vettraino. "It would be a shame if they relocated, especially to the suburbs. I think it's great for the South Side and I think they should stay."

"I think they need to keep their commitment to the South Side, for the residents and the jobs that it creates," said Brandon. "It's been a staple here as part of the South Side. I think they should remain here."

"[The team] should stay," said Vann. "It's a part of Chicago."

White Sox spokesperson Scott Reifert said in a statement, "We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA, and the state and most likely would be about visions, opportunities and the future."