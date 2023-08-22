Expand / Collapse search
White Sox fire general manager Rick Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
White Sox
FOX 32 Chicago

If White Sox are serious about moving, itll go 1 of 3 ways: expert

The White Sox are reportedly kicking around the idea of moving out of Chicago.

CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday that general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams have been fired effective immediately.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," said Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.

"Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct," Reinsdorf said. "While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership."

Rick Hahn and Ken Williams | Getty

The White Sox will now begin a search for a single decision maker to lead the baseball operations department, the team said. They plan to have that individual in place by the end of the seaosn.

The news comes as Reinsdorf is reportedly considering moving the White Sox out of Chicago.

White Sox owner considering moving team out of Chicago: report

Whether it's been called Comiskey Park, U.S. Cellular Field, or Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox have called 35th Street in Bridgeport "home" for well over a century.