White Sox manager cleared for travel to ceremony in California

Tony La Russa’s team of doctors has cleared the Chicago White Sox manager to travel to Oakland to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony retiring Dave Stewart’s uniform number for the Oakland Athletics.

The news comes after the White Sox announced in late August that La Russa will be out indefinitely due to health issues.

La Russa’s doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager.

He will travel with the team to Chicago following Sunday’s game in Oakland.