Expand / Collapse search

White Sox manager cleared for travel to ceremony in California

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 02: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks out at the field before the start of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 2, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty

Expand

OAKLAND, Calif. - Tony La Russa’s team of doctors has cleared the Chicago White Sox manager to travel to Oakland to participate in Sunday’s pregame ceremony retiring Dave Stewart’s uniform number for the Oakland Athletics.

The news comes after the White Sox announced in late August that La Russa will be out indefinitely due to health issues. 

La Russa’s doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He will travel with the team to Chicago following Sunday’s game in Oakland.