White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil set for Tommy John surgery after leaving spring start

The Chicago White Sox will be without a right-handed pitcher who was competing to be a part of their starting rotation in the 2026 season.

What we know:

White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery after leaving his most recent spring training start with right elbow soreness.

The team said on its website Tuesday that Vasil's surgery will be performed in the coming weeks by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. The club estimated the recovery time at 12-18 months.

Vasil exited a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning Saturday. He was 5-3 with a 2.50 ERA as a rookie last year, when he made three starts in 47 appearances.

The 25-year-old was competing for a spot in the rotation after being a key part of the bullpen for the White Sox, who picked him up on waivers last year.

What they're saying:

"Obviously not the news you want to hear," Vasil told MLB.com. "But I think for me and all these years of being able to pitch healthy and throwing a lot of innings, it’s just something that happens in today’s game. Sometimes you can’t avoid it."

"I’m going to do everything in my power to make it as speedy and also take the precautionary measures that I’m back and I’m ready," Vasil told MLB.com. "When I look at my career, this is something that is very early; I’m not by any means towards the end of it."

What's next:

Vasil was expected to be a part of the White Sox plans in 2026. If that was the starting rotation or in the bullpen, Vasil established himself as a pitcher who would figure into the future of the Sox's pitching staff.

Now, Vasil is the latest player on the White Sox's pitching roster that needs Tommy John surgery. Drew Thorpe and Ky Bush spent all the 2025 season recovering from surgery.

Those two should make their return to the big leagues soon.