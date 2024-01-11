White Sox name longtime Royals executive as assistant general manager; avoid arbitration with 7 players

Chris Getz is taking steps to finalize his staff as the White Sox's general manager.

The White Sox have announced Jin Wong as the club's assistant general manager. USA Today first reported the hire.

According to a release Thursday afternoon, Wong will oversee contract negotiations, salary arbitration, budgeting and payroll management, and compliance with Major League Baseball rules and regulations, including the collective bargaining agreement.

Wong is replacing Jeremy Haber, who was with the organization for 11 years and spent nine as the Sox's assistant GM.

Wong has a lengthy resume that includes experience in multiple roles. With the Royals, he was the assistant general manager of baseball administration from 2015 to 2021, director of baseball administration from 2006 to 2014, director of baseball operations from 2004 to 2005, manager of baseball operations from 2002 to 2003, manager of scouting operations from 2001 too 2002 and scouting operations coordinator in 2000. Wong began his career in 1997 with the Atlanta Braves.

Cease avoids arbitration, Sox settle with 7 players

With an agreement reached on Thursday, the Sox and pitcher Dylan Cease have settled on a contract at $8 million to avoids arbitration.

Cease is still expected to be a major trade candidate, either before the season or at the MLB trade deadline, and with his $8 million settlement interest in him is only expected to increase as contenders vie for a starting arm nearing the playoffs.

Along with Cease, the Sox announced they have agreed with Nicky Lopez, Andrew Vaugh, Michael Kopech, Michael Soroka, Touki Toussaint and Garrett Crochet. Vaughn's agreement is worth $3.25 million, and Lopez's agreement is worth $4.3 million.