White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet named AL Comeback Player of the Year for 2024

By Cody King
Published  November 14, 2024 8:03pm CST
FOX 32 Chicago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 06: Garrett Crochet #45 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on July 06, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet has been named the 2024 American League Comeback Player of the Year, the team announced Thursday. 

The award, established in 2005, is presented annually to a player in each league who has "re-emerged on the field during the season" and is selected by 30 MLB.com club beat reporters.

Crochet, 25, recorded 209 strikeouts over 32 starts this season with a 6-12 record, according to team officials. He missed most of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, a procedure to repair a torn UCL in his elbow.

Crochet also led the American League in strikeouts per nine innings and ranked among the leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio, White Sox officials said.

"He became the 24th pitcher in White Sox history (eighth lefty) to record 200-plus strikeouts in a season, and his 12.88 strikeouts per 9.0 IP would have set the franchise record with the required IP," the team said in a statement. 

Crochet is the third White Sox player to win the award, following right-hander Liam Hendriks in 2023 and designated hitter Jim Thome in 2006.

Crochet was selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. 

