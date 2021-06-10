White Sox place 2B Nick Madrigal on 60-day injured list

The Chicago White Sox have placed second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 60-day injured list with a proximal tear of his hamstring.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury Wednesday night while running to first base in the seventh inning.

Madrigal, who is in his second season with the White Sox, is batting .365/.420/.568 (27-74) over his last 20 games. He is hitting .305 (61-200) with 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 21 RBI and 30 runs scored over 54 games this season.

The team also announced it has purchased the contract of outfielder Brian Goodwin from Class AAA Charlotte.

Goodwin, 30, is hitting .244 (21-86) with four doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored over 24 games with Charlotte this season after agreeing to terms with the White Sox on a minor-league contract last month.

The left-handed batter was selected by the Nationals in the first round of the 2011 draft (34th overall) out of Miami-Dade College.

Originally, the 6-foot, 205 pound outfielder was drafted by the White Sox in the 17th round in 2009 out of Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina.

Goodwin is a career .250/.317/.455 (252-1,009) hitter with 69 doubles, 42 home runs, 129 RBI and 144 runs scored in 357 games over five major-league seasons with Washington, Kansas City, Los Angeles-AL and Cincinnati, the White Sox said.

Goodwin will wear uniform No. 30.