Expand / Collapse search

White Sox postpone Tuesday's home game due to rain

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  April 16, 2024 6:05pm CDT
White Sox
FOX 32 Chicago

White Sox milkshake goes viral for all the right reasons

Chef Ryan Craig shows off the devilishly delicious White Sox milkshake that has been creating quite the stir on social media.

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago White Sox have postponed Tuesday's game due to the weather.

The Sox are moving Tuesday's game against the Royals to Wednesday, making it a double-header.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's 1:10 p.m. game can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Parking lots and gates will open Wednesday at 12:10 p.m, with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. and first pitch of the second game coming approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

The Sox dropped the first game of the three-game series to the Royals yesterday, losing 2-0.

Related

Struggling White Sox search for any bright spot as losses, stumbles become the norm
article

Struggling White Sox search for any bright spot as losses, stumbles become the norm

Moral victories mean nothing in the wide world of sports, but the White Sox could use a few of those right now.