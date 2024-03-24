Expand / Collapse search

White Sox re-sign OF Kevin Pillar to major league deal

By The Associated Press
Published  March 24, 2024 3:29pm CDT
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 15: Kevin Pillar #12 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first base during the Spring Training game against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch on March 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder.

Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before  he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. 

The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and four relief appearances.

Chicago has 42 players - 22 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and 10 outfielders - left in big league camp. It hosts Detroit on Thursday on opening day.

Pillar played for Atlanta last year, hitting .228 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 81 games.
 