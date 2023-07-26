White Sox trade Giolito, Lopez to Angels for Quero and Bush
CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox have traded pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels.
The bombshell announcement was made Wednesday night following the conclusion of Game 2 of the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
In exchange for Giolito and Lopez, the Sox have acquired minor-league switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Quero, 20, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 2 prospect in the Angels organization and No. 65 overall in baseball.
Bush, 23, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 3 prospect for the Angels. He's 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, and has gone 8-10 with a 4.47 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 34 career starts over three minor-league seasons (2021-23).
Giolito, Lopez, Quero, and Bush | Getty Images
Giolito and Lopez had been with the Sox since 2016.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.