White Sox trade Giolito, Lopez to Angels for Quero and Bush

The Chicago White Sox have traded pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels.

The bombshell announcement was made Wednesday night following the conclusion of Game 2 of the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

In exchange for Giolito and Lopez, the Sox have acquired minor-league switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

Quero, 20, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 2 prospect in the Angels organization and No. 65 overall in baseball.

Bush, 23, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 3 prospect for the Angels. He's 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, and has gone 8-10 with a 4.47 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 34 career starts over three minor-league seasons (2021-23).

Giolito, Lopez, Quero, and Bush | Getty Images

Giolito and Lopez had been with the Sox since 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.