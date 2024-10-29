White Sox hiring Will Venable as next manager: reports

The Chicago White Sox are hiring Will Venable as their next manager, according to reports.

MLB.com reported late Tuesday night – citing sources – that Venable will become the 44th manager in franchise history.

Venable also celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday.

The White Sox just finished a season where they set the modern-era record for most losses.

BOSTON, MA - August 20: Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable (86) talks to the media as the Red Sox take on the Rangers at Fenway on August 20, 2021 in , BOSTON, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) Expand

