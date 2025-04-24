Who is Colston Loveland? 5 things to know about the Chicago Bears first-round pick

The Chicago Bears shocked a few when they selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's what to know about Loveland, the newest Chicago Bear.

He fits what Ben Johnson wants to do

Ben Johnson loves running 12 personnel, which means that he likes using two tight end sets up front.

Now, with Cole Kmet and Loveland, Johnson has his second tight end. He can run his two tight end sets.

"We met at Pro Day, I loved the guy," Loveland said of Johnson. "He's legit. He's a stud."

Loveland is a versatile tight end

When the Bears were going through their pre-draft process, looking at both Tyler Warren and Loveland.

In the end, the Bears felt that Loveland was a better fit with the Bears than Warren was, even though Warren was one of the best players in America last year.

Loveland said that Johnson mentioned he reminds him of Lions' tight end Sam LaPorta.

"We love the versatility," Bears Senior Director of Player Personnel Jeff King said.

He was one of the best players in the Big Ten

Loveland was a second-team All-Big Ten player at Michigan. He was a part of the Wolverines' run to a national championship in 2023, where he was the first-team All-Big Ten tight end.

Warren usurped Loveland as first-team All-Big Ten in 2024, but Loveland is still extremely talented.

"The more time we spent with him, you got the feeling of Gooding, Idaho," Jeff King said. "What we're trying to build here, he encompasses as a person."

The Bears expect Loveland to be healthy for training camp

Loveland had shoulder surgery in January to repair an AC joint in his right shoulder.

The Bears don't anticipate Loveland's rehab will limit him in training camp.

"We feel good about it," King said. "We're not going to risk anything here early."

Loveland and Kmet will coexist

Don't forget about Kmet, the Bears' second-round pick in 2020.

Loveland will work in tandem with Kmet now, as the Bears can see them being .

"Cole's going to be a big part of our offense as well," King said. "For us, it's being able to mix and match those guys."