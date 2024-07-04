Why Chicago Cubs pitcher Shōta Imanaga downplayed the idea of earning an All-Star spot

The Chicago Cubs did not land a starter on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, but they may have had one on the mound Wednesday.

Shōta Imanaga started against the Phillies, and threw well enough in his last All-Star audition to put the Cubs in a position to win again in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

After the game, Imanaga said that All-Star nod is a goal for him.

"Looking back at my last couple outings, I feel like I’m not quite there yet," Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. "I’m not pitching to that standard."

His standard was there on Wednesday.

Imanaga allowed three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking one in six innings. It was the lefty's second straight solid outing after being tuned up for 11 runs by the Mets on June 21.

It would mean a lot to Imanaga, but he knows it's out of his hands.

"It’s not something that I can dictate," Imanaga said. "I did want to have a better performance. But, it’s not really up to me."

Still, Imanaga downplayed the thought of being an All-Star.

When asked what it would mean to be named among one of the best in the game, he didn't have a long answer. Instead, he wanted to save that for later.

"I think I want to answer that when it does happen," Imanaga said.

Imanaga's season has seen some ups-and-downs.

He had an incredible start to his season, recording an 0.84 ERA through his first nine starts and into late May. However, two rough outings against the Brewers and the Mets helped bring his ERA up to 3.16 where it stands currently.

That still should not downplay where he's at currently. Imanaga is 7-2 on the season with a 3.16 ERA, which is tied for 20th in the MLB, while striking out 92 batters. Although the Cubs have struggled plenty, Imanaga is far from being at fault.

Imanaga, realistically, has the best chance to be named an All-Star of any Cub. He'll likely hear his name called on Sunday.

It would be a worthy accolade for a player that's earned it.

"He’s been fun to watch," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "He’s given us a chance to win."