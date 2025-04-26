Why Luther Burden III got an A+: Grading all 8 picks of the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Class

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. How did the Bears do?

Here's how we grade all eight of the Chicago Bears' selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Grading the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Class

No. 10 overall – Michigan TE Colston Loveland

This was a bit of a surprise at the moment. Plenty expected Tyler Warren to be the pick. But, after meeting Loveland and seeing how he carries himself, it’s clear that he’s a clear fit for Johnson’s offense.

Johnson told Loveland he sees Sam LaPorta in him. That’s high praise, considering LaPorta was an All-Pro player as a rookie. Loveland is primarily a receiving threat that pairs with Cole Kmet. Loveland is a player who can be utilized in so many different ways: pop passes, leak routes, screen plays, vertically and horizontally. He’s not as talented as a blocker as Kmet or his draft counterpart Tyler Warren, but he can grow in that area while providing an immediate receiving threat.

The Bears hired Johnson for his offensive mind. They immediately drafted the rock on which the Bears can build Johnson’s offense. That’s a fantastic pick.

Grade: A

Related article

No. 39 overall – Missouri WR Luther Burden III

Burden was hard to evaluate because of how his production trailed off in 2024, but also because of how he was set in the slot at Missouri.

This pick gets an A+ because the Bears threw their board to the side to grab Burden, who was clearly far and away graded higher than any of the players still on the board. This gives the Bears their future at slot receiver and a dynamic punt returner.

Burden is a player who plays angrily and with a clear passion. It almost feels like he feels disrespected that defenders would try and tackle him. At Missouri, Burden exploded as a sophomore with 1,212 receiving yards but thrived in the slot. He can beat zone coverage and is fast enough to create problems for defenders in man coverage. Burden’s route running needs refinement, but has incredible body control to make catches at all different angles.

This is a top-15 player the Bears got at No. 39 overall. Caleb Williams should be thrilled.

Burden will vie for playing time with Olamide Zaccheus, Devin Duvernay and Tyler Scott. He has the skills to win earn that spot right away.

Grade: A+

Related article

No. 56 overall – Boston College OT Ozzy Trapoli

This wasn’t the offensive lineman most Bears fans knew about, but he fits what the Bears were looking for.

Trapoli can play either tackle position and said he flirted also flirted at guard early on in his college career. It’s the kind of pick that gives the Bears versatility on the offensive line come OTAs and summer workouts.

The biggest hallmark of Trapoli’s game is his durability, which is imperative for the Bears after they had so many offensive line combinations in 2024 because of injuries and other issues.

The Bears get an A here because they got an offensive lineman who evaluated with a starting grade in the second round, who can play both tackle positions, is disciplined and durable. When plenty of offensive linemen came off the board, the Bears maneuvered and got a player who could challenge for a starting spot depending on what moves they make across the offensive line.

Grade: A

No. 62 overall – Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner

It’s hard not to like Shemar Turner.

He brings an infectious personality and was open about how college career developed, including how he frequented Chipotle as he aimed to bulk up and play the interior of the defensive line.

At Texas A&M, he played all over the defensive line. He played with a violent nature, which is something the Bears could use more of when considering how their run defense faltered late in the 2024 season. Expect Turner to mesh well with Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr.

The Bears get a B, not because of Turner’s talent. The Bears have a fleshed-out defensive tackle room, yet are still looking for help on the edge across from Montez Sweat. Turner can play defensive end, but he’s not a full-time player out on the edge.

Grade: B

No. 132 overall – Maryland LB Ruben Hippolyte II

After losing Jack Sanborn, a dependable backup linebacker, the Bears got an experienced, older and faster linebacker from Maryland. Hippolyte fills that spot and deepens the linebacker room with Noah Sewell, Carl Jones and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

One thing the Bears liked the most about Hippolyte was his experience. He was a vocal leader at Maryland, and his vocal approach might help him learn from the veteran linebackers already on the Bears’ roster.

The Bears re-upped TJ Edwards with a two-year extension, but Tremaine Edmunds is a player the Bears have to decide on next offseason. Will they take the easy out of the final year of his four-year contract signed in 2023? Hippolyte II could help make that decision if he impresses with the opportunities he gets in his rookie year.

However, plenty of analysts had an undrafted free agent grade on him, which is a far cry from being a fourth-round selection. The Bears took him instead of a pass rusher, which is difficult to rationalize when the Bears had a clear and present need for an edge rusher.

Grade: C

Related article

No. 169 overall – UTSA CB Zah Frazier

This was a need for Dennis Allen’s man-press defense. The Bears see Frazier as that player.

While Frazier has played college football at Southern Illinois, Coffeyville Community College and UTSA, he was a one-year starter at UTSA. However, the starting experience pales in comparison to the measurables and production. He’s 6-foot-3, ran a 4.33 40-yard dash and had six interceptions for UTSA last year.

Frazier doesn’t need to shine right away. He’s playing alongside Terell Smith, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson. Drafting a developmental player in the fifth round only works if the guy hits, and Frazier has the physical traits to hit.

Grade: B

No. 195 overall – Michigan State OL Luke Newman

Newman went from being an FCS All-American left tackle at Holy Cross to being an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten left guard.

In that transfer, Newman said he wanted to challenge himself. When he got the East-West Shrine Game, he challenged himself further by playing both guard spots and center.

Picking a guy with an undrafted free agent grade by some analysts in the sixth round is a but iffy, but the grade swings to a B considering how he could eventually grow into a depth piece all over the offensive line for the Bears.

Grade: B-

No. 233 overall – Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai

There’s no denying how talented Monangai is. He’s had 21 touchdowns in the last two seasons of college football. In 669 career carries at Rutgers, he did not fumble the ball once. From the same program that gave the Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco, the Bears are hoping to tap into the pipeline.

Still, in a draft that was deep with running backs and knowing how Ben Johnson’s offense relies on a two-back system, waiting until the seventh round was questionable on the Bears part.

It’s nothing against Monangai – his production as a runner and ball security are immensely underrated – but it remains to be seen what this means for the Bears running back room that has Monangai, Roschon Johnson and D’Andre Swift.

Still, Bears’ running backs coach Eric Bieniemy started the Pacheco pipeline. It’s fair to trust that he can continue it with the Bears and Monangai.

Grade: B