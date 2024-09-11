Why Tyler Scott eases concerns about the injuries hampering the Chicago Bears WR room

When talking about it all, it might seem like the Chicago Bears are a little thin at wide receiver.

Rome Odunze is day-to-day with an MCL injury suffered in the fourth-quarter. Keenan Allen did not practice on Wednesday after re-aggravating a heel injury.

The Bears are fortunate it's not worse, but they could be without receivers No. 2 and No. 3 on Sunday Night Football against the Texans.

Second-year receiver Tyler Scott has eased some worries.

Scott was inactive last week against the Titans. Now, he could be in line for a much bigger work load. That's something he's used to.

"Even when I was active kind of early on, I was playing maybe 10 to 12 snaps," Scott said Wednesday. "Then I went from, 'all right, we'll need you for 10 plays' to ‘okay, we need you for 50 plays next game.’ I'm kind of used to this."

Last year was a difficult introduction for Scott. He caught 17 passes for 168 yards, lost a fumble as his role increased as the season went on for the rookie.

DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown were ahead of Scott on the depth chart to start. Soon, Claypool was dealt to Miami and St. Brown suffered an injury.

Now, with injuries to Allen and Odunze, history is repeating itself a bit for Scott.

Scott is prepared, however, because he's learned the importance of truly being prepared as an NFL player.

"As far as just knowing your side, controlling the things you control at your average, your attitude and knowing what you're supposed to do, and so I've taken that to the next level," Scott said. "Even just what my body is as well, as far as just know how I'm recovering and making sure I'm feeling good and staying healthy."

Williams isn't too concerned with the Bears' receiver depth, even after injuries hit the room. The starting quarterback has worked with Scott plenty this offseason, especially through training camp.

Scott brings grounded experience. He was a talented player at Cincinnati – hence why he was a fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft – and it's something Williams has seen as he's built his connection with Scott.

"Keenan's Keenan, Rome is Rome," Williams said. "Tyler's Tyler."

Scott brings a balanced approach to the Bears receiver room. He's not as big as Odunze or Moore are, but he's quick. He also factors in with value on special teams and a mentality that's hard to shake.

Last season, he dropped a fourth-down pass that would have upset the Detroit Lions on the road. Those experiences are difficult to forget, but it's part of why Scott knows how to stay ready.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus noted that a chance is presenting itself for Scott this weekend, regardless of who plays and who's inactive.

"Opportunity," Eberflus said. "You're looking for a crack in the door."

Scott has his chance to bust the door wide open, now.

Odunze was week-to-week when Eberflus presented his injury on Monday. On Wednesday, he's now day-to-day. That's an improvement, but it's also something the Bears want to be cautious with their rookie receiver.

Eberflus isn't care free about the situation. He was relieved Odunze wasn't going to miss a lot of time.

Eberflus didn't project a lot of worry, either. That's because Scott has shown he's ready for any opportunity.

"The more and more you continue to be with a guy, the more you can hear him, know his thought process, the more chemistry you built," Scott said. "We've done a great job through camp, the opportunities that we have had being intentional with everything. So I'm excited."