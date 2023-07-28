Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 11:24 PM CDT until FRI 11:45 PM CDT, Will County, Kankakee County
15
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 2:15 AM CDT, DuPage County, Kane County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:01 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 11:45 PM CDT, Cook County, Will County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Mchenry County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 1:30 AM CDT, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:03 PM CDT until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:47 PM CDT until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Cook County, Kane County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:36 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 11:45 PM CDT, Lake County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

By AP NEWS
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press
article

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JULY 28: Patrick Wisdom #16 of the Chicago Cubs crosses the plate after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on July 28, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Get

Expand

ST. LOUIS - Patrick Wisdom homered and Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI single to help the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Friday night.

Drew Smyly (8-7) allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 effective innings in relief as the Cubs won their seventh straight game. It is their longest win streak since also winning seven in a row last Sept. 25-Oct. 2.

Reliever Adbert Alzolay got the last four outs for his 12th save in 13 opportunities. He retired pinch-hitter Alec Burleson on a fly ball to deep center with a runner on third to end the game as Mike Tauchman reached over the fence to take away a potential game-winning home run.

Drew Smyly (8-7) allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 effective innings in relief as the Cubs won their seventh straight game. It is their longest win streak since also winning seven in a row last Sept. 25-Oct. 2.

Reliever Adbert Alzolay got the last four outs for his 12th save in 13 opportunities. He retired pinch-hitter Alec Burleson on a fly ball to deep center with a runner on third to end the game as Mike Tauchman reached over the fence to take away a potential game-winning home run.

Lars Nootbaar homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost three of five.

Wisdom hit his team-high 18th home run off Jordan Montgomery (6-9) in the fifth. Montgomery, a free agent at the end of the season and the subject of trade rumors, allowed three runs and five hits over six innings.

Nootbaar hit his fourth leadoff homer of the season just three pitches into the game. He also added a solo blast in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Chicago, which has won nine of 10, scored twice in the sixth to take the lead. Seiya Suzuki hit a one-out double and came around on a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson to tie the score. Yan Gomes drew a walk to reload the bases before Mancini hit a single to left.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol served a one-game suspension that was handed down earlier in the day after pitcher Miles Mikolas hit Ian Happ in the first inning Thursday. Bench coach Joe McEwing ran the team on Friday.

Mikolas was given a five-game suspension, but plans to appeal the ruling.

The Cubs have won their last five straight in St. Louis. At 52-51, they moved over the .500 mark for the first time since May 6 when they were 17-16.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF Tommy Edman will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. He has been out since July 7 with right wrist inflammation.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31) will face Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75 ERA) in the third game of the four-game set on Saturday night.