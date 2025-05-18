WNBA releases statement condemning 'alleged hateful fan comments' during Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game

The WNBA is following up on alleged racist fan behavior during yesterday's Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game.

What we know:

The WNBA on Sunday released a statement regarding alleged hateful fan comments made during yesterday's game.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society," the WNBA said in a statement. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

The WNBA Players Association also released a statement regarding the alleged comments.

"The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday's game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA's current investigation into this matter," the WNBA players' union said in a statement. "Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport. Under the WNBA's 'No Space for Hate' policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all."

The alleged comments came during yesterday's game in the third quarter after Fever guard Caitlin Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Sky forward Angel Reese.

According to reports, the statement came in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Reese by fans. They were not directed at Reese because of the foul Clark committed that was ruled a Flagrant I foul by officials.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment CEO Mel Raines also released a statement on the alleged behavior.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday’s game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," Raines said in a statement. "We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."

Reese finished the game with 12 points and 17 rebounds, while also becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to record 450 points and 450 rebounds in a career.

What's next:

Following a 93-58 loss to the Fever, the Sky return home to Wintrust Arena for their home opener this week.

They'll host the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty on May 22. The Liberty are fresh off a season-opening win over the Las Vegas Aces.