World Cup: Fans cheer on Team USA at Chicago watch parties

Team USA took to the field Monday for the first time in eight years.

The men's soccer team is competing in this year's World Cup in Qatar, but all the excitement was still felt right back in Chicago.

It wasn’t the outcome people were looking for, but there was still a lot of energy and enthusiasm at the Fire Pitch, one of a number of watch parties throughout the Chicago area.

A couple hundred soccer fans packed the restaurant and bar that’s the North Side outpost of the Chicago Fire soccer club.

There was a special menu for Monday’s party, representing food and beer from all the countries represented in the World Cup.

The United States held the lead over Wales for most of the game, and fans were still feeling good about the team’s chances of grabbing a win after halftime.

"This is everything man, everything. After missing the last cycle, coming back seeing the kids doing this," one fan said.

"I’ve watched all the World Cup games growing up and so it’s really nice to be able to watch the U.S. back in it, so it’s exciting to watch," another fan said.

Four years ago, the United States didn’t make the World Cup.

There will be another watch party hosted by the Fire this Friday when the United States plays England at the Navy Pier Ballroom. Hundreds of people are expected to attend that event.