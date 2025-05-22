Wrigley Field to reportedly earn 2027 MLB-All Star Game, Chicago Cubs say no decision made yet

It's been 35 years since Wrigley Field was home to the Midsummer Classic, and signs are pointing to it returning to Chicago in the near future.

What they're saying:

Marquee Sports MLB insider Bruce Levine reported the Cubs will be awarded the MLB All-Star Game in 2027.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the Cubs, and the team said no decision has been made.

Dig deeper:

While it's not official, security concerns have been alleviated as Wrigley Field is reportedly overhauling its security.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a plan with a $30 million cost – to be shared by the state, the city and the Cubs – was shared Wednesday, which will resolve any ongoing issues about ballpark security. This would give Major League Baseball the green light to return to the Friendly Confines.

The streets around the park would likely need to be closed down in order to host the game.

Atlanta is hosting the midsummer classic this year, followed by Philadelphia in 20-26.