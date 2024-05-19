Yankees win 7th in a row, beat White Sox 7-2 for 3-game sweep

article

Aaron Judge and Jon Berti homered into Yankee Stadium’s right field short porch, and New York extended its winning streak to seven by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Judge’s homer was his 13th this season and seventh in 13 games.

Carlos Rodón (5-2) won his third straight start for New York, an AL-best 33-15. The Yankees have won 13 of 15 and are on their longest winning streak since Sept. 18-25, 2022. The Yankees swept their fourth series, matching last year’s total.

Chicago, an AL-worst 14-33, have been swept seven times. The White Sox wasted a 2-0 lead and dropped to a major league-worst 4-19 on the road.

New York’s Nos. 5-9 batters — Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and Berti — were 7 for 15 with five RBIs.

Trevino hit a tying, two-run single in the second after picking off Zach Remillard at third to end the top half as the Yankees appealed a call that Martín Maldonado had checked his swing on an 0-2 pitch.

Berti put the Yankees ahead 5-2 with a three-run homer in the fourth against Chris Flexen (2-4), an opposite-field drive on a cutter into the first row of the right-center seats above the former auxiliary scoreboard. The 366-foot drive was Berti’s first since the Yankees acquired him from Miami late in spring training and would have been a home run only at Yankee Stadium and at Cincinnati, according to Statcast.

Judge followed a walk to Juan Soto in the fifth by lining a first pitch from Flexen into the first row. The 339-foot shot would not have been a homer at any other big league ballpark, according to Statcast.

It was Judge’s seventh homer in his last 13 games.

Rodón (5-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings against the team that selected him third overall in the 2014 amateur draft. He struck out six and walked two.

Clay Holmes got final two outs on four pitches after Michael Tonkin put two on in the ninth.

Corey Julks hit his first home run this season and Remillard had an RBI triple as the White Sox were held to two runs or fewer for the 24th time this season. Julks made a leaping catch at the left-field wall, robbing Trevino of a home run in the sixth.

Flexen (2-4) allowed seven runs and eight hits in four-plus innings. It was the 16th time in 22 games a Chicago starter did not pitch five innings.