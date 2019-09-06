Yelich, Davies pace Brewers past Chicago Cubs, 7-1

article

Christian Yelich hit his 44th homer and Zach Davies pitched five effective innings for his first win since July, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Friday night.

Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Cubs, who had won their last six road games, remained 2½ back of NL Central-leading St. Louis, which lost 9-4 at Pittsburgh.

Yelich had the big blow in the Brewers' four-run third inning, hitting a three-run drive to right-center. Cory Spangenberg added a run-scoring bunt single off Cole Hamels, giving Milwaukee a 4-1 lead.