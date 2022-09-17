Yoan Moncada leads Chicago White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings

Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener.

With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Gregory Soto failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third.

Moncada hit an RBI single, Jose Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jimenez's sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.