Zach LaVine scores 39 points and Chicago Bulls rout Orlando Magic 118-92

Zach LaVine bounced back from a poor performance a night earlier and scored 39 points as the Chicago Bulls routed the injury-plagued Orlando Magic 118-92.

LaVine scored just two points in the first three quarters of Friday's loss to the Magic and responded to coach Billy Donovan's request that he play with more aggression early in the game.

He scored 22 points in the first half and chipped in seven rebounds and four assists as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak.

Orlando's Nikola Vucevic, who scored a career-best 43 points in Friday's win, had 17 points and eight rebounds.

